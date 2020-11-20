We Can Be Heroes teaser: Priyanka Chopra had best time shooting with ‘super kids’, says she ‘loved playing their nemesis’

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 08:58 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she had the best time shooting for We Can Be Heroes. She took to Twitter to share a teaser of the film and talked about playing the evil force to the kids.

She wrote: “I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!! Loved playing their nemesis.... who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day.” In the brief teaser, Priyanka plays the villain and rocks it.

I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!! Loved playing their nemesis.... who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day. pic.twitter.com/uRGFOEvJYK — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 19, 2020

Earlier this month, she had shared the first-look pictures from the film and had written: “Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I’m so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon... #WeCanBeHeroes @rodriguez @netflix.”

We Can Be Heroes is the story of some of the most iconic young 90s’ superkids such as Sharkboy and Lava Girl, who have now grown up with kids of their own. The official synopsis said: ”When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.”

Speaking about We Can Be Heroes, the director had told entertainment Weekly, “I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios: ‘Reboot Spy Kids.’ ‘Reboot Sharkboy.’ Of course they want to. They’re all sitting at home with their kids.” The film will arrive on Netflix on January 1, 2021.

Priyanka, of course, has her hands full with work. With Netflix, she has The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-starring Rajkummar Rao. With Amazon, she will be seen in Sangeet, a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony; Citadel, a thriller with Russo Brothers and also starring Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden, and Sheela, a biopic on the controversial aide of Bhagwan Osho, Ma Anand Sheela.

