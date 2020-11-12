Priyanka Chopra brings back that mean scowl in first look pics from We Can Be Heroes with Pedro Pascal

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 22:15 IST

The first look pictures from Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Hollywood project We Can Be Heroes are out. It shows Priyanka get back into her Baywatch mode as the mean and powerful woman to be dreaded.

In her first look picture, Priyanka is seen in a white shirt, brown leather skirt and a sharp bob. She is flanked by two men in suits, at a futuristic laboratory. The film, directed by Robert Rodriquez, also stars Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, and Boyd Holbrook.

It is a story about some of the most iconic young 90’s superkids such as Sharkboy, Lava Girl, who have now grown up with kids of their own. The official synopsis is as follows: ‘When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.’

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Robert said, “I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios: ‘Reboot Spy Kids.’ ‘Reboot Sharkboy.’ Of course they want to. They’re all sitting at home with their kids.” The film will arrive on Netflix on January 1, 2021.

Apart from this, Priyanka has another Netflix movie up for release--The White Tiger. It stars her and Rajkummar Rao in supporting roles with Adarsh Gaurav in the lead. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning book.

Priyanka then has Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. She was recently in Germany, reportedly shooting for the film. She has another project, a romantic drama co-starring Celine Dion. Priyanka has also signed a multimillion dollar deal with Amazon Prime. She will be seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel and also her own show Sangeet with husband Nick Jonas.

