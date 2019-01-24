Nimrat Kaur remembers late father with a candid picture and a heartfelt note

Actor Nimrat Kaur has remembered her late father, Major Bhupender Singh, on his death anniversary, with a picture and a message. Nimrat’s father was abducted and killed by terrorists in 1994.

On his death anniversary, the actor shared a candid picture of him in a sari and captioned it, “The warmest, most valiant, virtuous man, who’s short but large life continues to be a marvel. Late Maj. Bhupender Singh, my handsome, brave father of this lifetime and many before journeyed on 25 years ago today. Your light lives on. Until we meet again Papa..somewhere, sometime.”

The warmest, most valiant, virtuous man, who’s short but large life continues to be a marvel. Late Maj. Bhupender Singh, my handsome, brave father of this lifetime and many before journeyed on 25 years ago today. Your light lives on. Until we meet again Papa..somewhere, sometime. pic.twitter.com/vNsYjv53Bh — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 23, 2019

She had once told Times of India in an interview. “We were on our winter vacation in January 1994 and visiting our father in Kashmir, when the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen kidnapped him from his place of work and after seven days, terminated him. They had made some ridiculous demands of some terrorists to be released that he obviously did not agree to. He was just 44 when he died.”

She is now back with season eight of her American show Homeland. The actor recently shared a glimpse of her character from the American spy thriller with the caption, “Back to playing Tasneem Qureshi soon with the brilliant cast and crew of @SHO_Homeland on the series finalé, Season 8. Mean never tasted sohhh gooooood. Statutory warning : Strap up. It ain’t for the faint hearted...#Boom #Hello2019 #Homeland.” In the still, she is seen addressing a press conference with her head covered with a dupatta.

Back to playing Tasneem Qureshi soon with the brilliant cast and crew of @SHO_Homeland on the series finalé, Season 8. Mean never tasted sohhh gooooood. Statutory warning : Strap up. It ain’t for the faint hearted...🖤😈 #Boom #Hello2019 #Homeland pic.twitter.com/qqVhOJYVyz — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 20, 2019

She was also seen in a web series called The Test Case on ALT Balaji. She also featured in American TV show Wayward Pines. Her last screen appearance was in the 2016 film Airlift, opposite Akshay Kumar. She acquired global fame with the success of her 2013 film Lunchbox, also starring Irrfan Khan in Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

Also read: Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya’s Koffee with Karan controversy: Had sleepless nights, it’s beyond my control now

Also read: Kangana Ranaut on Karni Sena’s threats against her: There’s no need for useless ego, I’m not here to apologise to anyone

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 09:36 IST