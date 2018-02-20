Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor to begin shooting for Namastey England in Amritsar

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently in the UAE celebrating his cousin Mohit Marwah’s wedding, will return to India to kickstart the shooting for Namastey England in Amritsar. The shooting will begin on Thursday and Parineeti Chopra will also join director Vipul Amrutlal Shah and team for the first schedule.

The team will later move to Ludhiana, Patiala, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London for the rest of it.

Arjun and Parineeti reunite after their 2012 film Ishaqzaade. Apart from Namastey England, the couple will also be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Shah has earlier filmed the Salman Khan-Ajay Devgn starrer London Dreams and Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Namastey London in Chandigarh and Patiala. However, this is the first time he will be shooting in Amritsar.

The director said in a press statement, “From Amritsar, we move to Ludhiana and Patiala. We are filming at more than 75 locations spread across these three cities. Later, we’ll also be shooting in Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally in London. That’s how the love story progresses.”

The director added this is the perfect time to be in Punjab as the weather is neither too hot nor too cold and the crops will make for stunning visuals. “Both their characters are from Punjab and this is the first time that Arjun and Parineeti will be playing genuine lovers. Away from the camera, they are good friends and are always joking and pranking. There’s a lot of camaraderies and it’s going to be fun working with them,” he said.

“Arjun and Parineeti have been prepping for a few weeks. They have gone through dance rehearsals, costume trials, readings and now are ready for “Lights, Camera, Action! You will see a completely new Arjun and Parineeti,” Vipul added.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 7, this year.

