R Madhavan on 11 years of 3 Idiots: It’s the visiting card to any industry I go to

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:45 IST

‘Chase excellence, success will follow’ — this mantra made popular by the film 3 Idiots continues to resonate with millions of youngsters. And it remains as fresh as it was 11 years ago.

Marking 11 years of its release on December 25, it starred R Madhavan as one of the ‘idiots’. And he says on its anniversary that he knew from the word go that it is going to become iconic.

“I knew it even before we released it, I knew it when I read the script and told Raju (Rajkumar Hirani, director) it is going to be difficult for him to beat this film later on. I always knew it is going to be iconic, related to every aspect of that story. Yes, it does seem like 11 years have flown by, and yet it’s still fresh in our minds,” says the 50-year-old.

The actor had played the role of Farhan Qureshi, an aspiring photographer who ends up pursuing engineering for the sake of his parents. What he feels connected with people about his character was his heartfelt conversation with his dad, played by Parikshit Sahni.

“Every youngster has had a conversation like that with their parent some time. It ahs become synonymous with the struggle of the younger generation, to prove their individuality,” shared Madhavan.

Upon its release, 3 Idiots had become a commercial and critical success. Calling it the “most important film” of his career, the actor continues to talk about the impact it had on him.

“It is because of the impact it had on the youth world over. For me, it’s a visiting card to any industry I go to, they all look at me with reverence and respect. It’s all over the world, whether they understand Hindi or not. I don’t think any other film has touched that level of importance in my life,” confesses Madhavan.

