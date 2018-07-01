Sanju box office day 2: Ranbir Kapoor’s film earns a stupendous Rs 73.35 cr

Sanju, a biopic on controversial Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, is ruling the box office. After becoming this year’s biggest opener on Friday, it has taken its tally to Rs 73.35 crore on Saturday, says film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lad role, Sanju began on a thunderous note on Friday with a collection of 34.75 crore. Despite being a non-holiday release, the film took the box office by storm. Its collection was more than Rs 5 crore bigger than Salman Khan’s Race 3, which was ruling the charts so far.

On the second day, the film is expected to earn around Rs 38.60 cr, Says Adarsh.

He tweeted, “East. West. North. South... The REMARKABLE RUN continues pan India... #Sanju creates HAVOC on Day 2 [Sat]... Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark today [Sun; Day 3]... This one’s a MONEY SPINNER, a LOTTERY... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.35 cr. India biz.”

Not only this, it has also become the biggest opener of Ranbir’s career. His best till date was Besharam that garnered Rs 21.56 crore upon its release in 2013.

Ranbir is receiving praise from Bollywood celebrities for his performance in Sanju. His rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt is also among them. At a media interaction, she said, “I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, ‘Sanju’ is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka (Sharma) and Sonam (Kapoor) did really good job. It’s a full package.”

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju also stars Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma playing pivotal roles.