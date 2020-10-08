Ranbir Kapoor spotted with mom Neetu Singh at Kapoor bungalow, rides his fancy new bike around Mumbai. See pics, videos

bollywood

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:10 IST

Looks like Ranbir Kapoor has made a fun new purchase. On Thursday morning, the actor was seen riding a fancy new bike around town after visiting his old family home with mother Neetu Singh.

Ranbir was spotted outside the house in Pali Hill, Mumbai, which is undergoing renovation. The actor and his mother parted ways after stepping out. While Neetu took her car, Ranbir chose a more eco-friendly option.

The fancy bike that he drove around is an eco-friendly option from a Copenhagen company. A bike that can also be folded, it is priced at $799 or Rs 58,000.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh at their old bungalow.

Ranbir Kapoor enjoying a bike ride in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor greeting the media.

Ranbir recently celebrated his 38th birthday with family at home. His girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt also shared a picture of him smiling while posing with his birthday cake. “Happy Birthday 8,” she captioned the post. His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mom Neetu also shared social media posts dedicated to him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also wished their cousin. “Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro,” Kareena wrote with photos of Ranbir and her aunt Rima Jain who also celebrates her birthday on the same day.

Also read: Bobby Deol says Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat after 27 days, left him frustrated; dad Dharmendra had to step in to save the day

Ranbir will next be seen with Alia in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film has been delayed multiple times, at first due to production issues and then due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is the first part of a fantasy trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt. The film is a directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter