e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Raring to resume work, Sharman Joshi says film industry will have to learn to work with bare minimum work forces

Raring to resume work, Sharman Joshi says film industry will have to learn to work with bare minimum work forces

The actor talks about how adapting according to the current situation is what will get the entertainment industry up and running.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:29 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Sharman Joshi was recently seen in webs series, Baarish 2
Actor Sharman Joshi was recently seen in webs series, Baarish 2
         

With the Covid-19 pandemic upending the functioning of the entertainment industry completely, actor Sharman Joshi feels that it’ll be a “slow and complicated effort” to get the industry back on track while ensuring everyone’s safety.

“Throughout this crisis, humanity and human lives have been kept in the forefront. Keeping that in mind, the people in the industry will also have to behave responsibly. I won’t be surprised if work starts happening in shifts. We also have to learn to work with bare minimum work force. I feel even shoots may move out of Mumbai city to other states which are in the green zone,” says the actor.

The discussions are already on within the industry and everyone is hoping for the best possible option to be worked upon.

  

However, Joshi says, “Normally the entertainment industry takes the back seat amid such situations. I’ll not be surprised to see that we’ll be the last ones to get up and running.”

He further reveals that like everyone else, his shooting schedule and film releases, have also been left in the lurch, but this is the time to work together to find a solution and not add to the crisis.

“Everything has been delayed by at least a year. People are losing money but producers, distributors and exhibitors will have to work together and minimise the damage as far as possible,” he says.

At the work front, there has been a silver lining for the actor, whose recent web series Baarish 2 made its way to the audience amid lockdown. While he agrees that web is a boon in a situation like this, he shares that many web projects are also incomplete and can’t be shot currently, causing delay for OTT platforms as well.

 

“It’s the same challenge for OTT players. While they can release finished work, their pending projects continue to face the same fate as films,” he explains.

Urging people to not forget about the pandemic in future and not take things for granted, Joshi says, “We’ll have to fight everyday battles even when all this is over — how to earn a living, be stable financially and be healthy. We must always remember the hardships we faced, and then only we’ll value what we have then.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘To end LAC stand-off, China must stop erecting new structures’: Indian envoy
‘To end LAC stand-off, China must stop erecting new structures’: Indian envoy
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
‘Cautious Optimism’: Delhi govt numbers show improvement in fight against Covid-19
‘Cautious Optimism’: Delhi govt numbers show improvement in fight against Covid-19
Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police
Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In