Rohit Shetty begins work on Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh comments on his pic. See it here

Fresh off the success of Simmba, director Rohit Shetty has moved on to his next project, Sooryavanshi. Rohit shared an Instagram picture of himself with his core team, as they headed to Goa to begin prep on the film. His Simmba star, Ranveer Singh, expressed his excitement in a comment.

“Mission Sooryavanshi. En route Goa,” Rohit wrote alongside the picture, which shows him posing with his team in the jet bridge. Ranveer wrote in the comments section, “Oho hard company. Picture shuru.”

Sooryavanshi is the next instalment in Rohit’s interconnected cinematic universe, which began with the two Singham films and continued with Simmba. Akshay Kumar will play the central role in Sooryavanshi, and made a cameo appearance in Simmba, which also featured Ajay Devgn.

All three actors took to the stage together at the recent Umang 2019 event, an annual celebration organised by the Mumbai police, which sees several Bollywood stars in attendance.

With a worldwide total of Rs 400 crore at the box office, Simmba is inching closer to Rohit’s biggest film, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Chennai Express. The film is Rohit’s highest domestic grosser, with collections touching the Rs 240 mark.

Ranveer will next be seen in Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar and scheduled for a February 14 release. The film is set in Mumbai’s underground rap music scene, and also stars Alia Bhatt. Akshay will appear in Good News, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mission Mangal, with Vidya Balan.

