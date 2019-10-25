Saand Ki Aankh made tax-free in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal hails the ‘power of a dream’

bollywood

Oct 25, 2019

After Uttar Pradesh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has declared Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh tax-free in the state. The film is one of the big three Diwali releases and clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4 and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China.

Making the announcement, Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, “Delhi govt. gives tax-free status to the @taapsee & @bhumipednekar starrer #SaandKiAankh in Delhi. The message of the movie should reach to people of every age, gender & background―The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks.”

Soon after, Taapsee replied to him on Twitter, “Thank you.” Bhumi had earlier thanked Kejriwal for attending the special screening of the film. The chief minister along with his family and education minister Manish Sisodia had attended the special screening of the film in Delhi.

Saand Ki Aankh, which got a positive response from the critics, is expected to record an opening of Rs 3-5 crore. The film is made on the life of Shooter Dadis Prakashi and Chandro Tomar who are the oldest sharpshooters in the world. While Bhumi plays Chandro, Taapsee plays her younger sister-in-law Prakashi in the film.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, the duo dedicated the movie to mothers and said “The movie is dedicated to all the mothers and women as they are our inspiration behind playing this role. I don’t think our mothers have rejoiced even a single moment for themselves. So, it is a tribute to all the mothers.”

The film has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. Filmmaker Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh have also played pivotal roles in the film.

Oct 25, 2019