Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu says her mother cried after watching film, dad was grinning from ear-to-ear

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:11 IST

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has revealed she needs to work on her physique before getting into the skin of her character for Ronnie Screwvala’s Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee plays an athlete in the film that is slated for release next year.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Taapsee said the shoot for the film will begin by the end of February next year. “It would have gone into summer anyway. There are portions in the film for which I have to transform my body and there was no way we could have done it all during the winter. We had a choice between shooting in the heat versus shooting in January, during the Kutch mela, when there’s a lot of chaos around. We chose the former.”

Currently on a high with back-to-back hits and critically appreciated movies, Taapsee’s latest Saand Ki Aankh hits theatres on Friday and has already garnered rave reviews from her industry colleagues. The film was also shown to her parents at a special screening. “My parents don’t say much, but these days my mother says that I can finally act. She cried while watching the film while my father was grinning from ear-to-ear. So, I assume they liked it,” she told the tabloid.

Talking about holding press shows and screening Saand Ki Aankh much before the release, she added, “We didn’t want our little film to get lost in the noise that other bigger releases would make. After all, it isn’t a conventional festival release, what with two non-glamorous ladies running the show.” Saand Ki Aankh, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh in lead roles, clashes with Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 and Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy’s Made In China.

While Housefull 4 is an out and out comedy, Made In China is touted to be a comical romantic story. Saand Ki Aankh, on the other hand, is based on the real life story of shooter dadis Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar of Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 13:10 IST