Sandeepa Dhar: I'd like to dig my teeth into substantial stuff rather than regular song and dance, and web is giving me those chances

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:00 IST

Sandeepa Dhar is fascinated by the newness and variety that web has to offer. Dabbling with a lot of work on OTT platforms right now, the actor finds the medium liberating, more so because of the exposure it allows to talent.

“Everybody seems to be getting on to the digital space. Also, the kind of person that I am, I can’t just do regular song and dance thing; I’d like to dig my teeth into substantial stuff. I need to do something than just being the pretty girl. Web is giving me those opportunities. Look at the kind of content being generated on the web, I honestly don’t see so much variety in films,” she says.

The actor emphasises that web is more “story driven” with far more interesting narratives than a regular commercial film. She explains, “Though there have been some very interesting films, but most try and play it safe. While many are taking that risk online, trying to push the envelope. But at the same time, I won’t say that films are just star driven because there are many films that don’t have stars but are backed by good stories.”

Among Dhar’s upcoming projects on OTT platforms, she plays a chartered accountant in Mumbhaii and a psychiatrist in Dirty Games, besides an extremely different character for another untitled show. The 31-year-old is glad that she is “finally getting to play the range” she has been craving for as an artiste.

Talking about how the present pandemic situation has favoured web, Dhar says, “While watching films in theatres is something we’ve been looking forward to but not many would like to take that health risk, which I can understand. Many are also trying to save money given the present economic condition. They can now watch a lot more content if they subscribe to one OTT platform. So, the concept of viewing is changing.”

Asked if she feels it’s much easier to make a mark in the web space than in films and the actor admits that a lot more content is being generated for the web than for the big screen. “Had I returned at some other time when the situation was different, this comparison would have been valid. Right now, I’m just excited about the work coming -my way,” shares Dhar, who has been busy with her studies in Australia and touring for the musical production that she has been associated with for the last few years and has just returned to India and plans to base herself permanently here.

