Sanjay Kapoor shares a happy picture of daughter Shanaya Kapoor, niece Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is currently assisting on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s next, the biopic of Kargil hero Gunjan Saxena. The star kids have returned home from Lucknow after a week-long shooting schedule. Sanjay announced the same by sharing a picture of Janhvi and Shanaya with the caption, “back home today,” and few heart emojis.

Janhvi plays the lead role of Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena who played a vital role in ferrying injured soldiers from the war zone to safe locations and is the first woman recipient of the Shaurya Chakra. She was shooting for the film in Lucknow with co-star Pankaj Tripathi, who plays her father in the film. Actor Angad Bedi plays her brother Anshuman in the film.

A source told Mumbai Mirror in a report, “Janhvi and her onscreen brother Anshuman (played by Angad Bedi) will be shooting an intense scene at UP Sainik School in Lucknow, besides other locations including one near the air force station. The schedule will go on till May 24. Security has been increased to ensure a smooth shoot for the actors.”

The team is headed to the UK for a month-long schedule in July. Before that, they will go there for a recce to finalise locations,” the source added. Pankaj Tripathi who plays Janhvi and Angad’s father in the biopic, is expected to join the team shortly,” the source added.

Also read: Neena Gupta on playing Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Panga: ‘I make a difference and have a distinct colour to my character’

Sanjay had earlier shared Shanaya’s picture which showed her with her face covered. He had captioned it, “My Hard working daughter shooting in 41 degrees as an assistant director, warm welcome to the film industry #day20.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 23, 2019 15:04 IST