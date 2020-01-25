Shah Rukh Khan takes a dig at himself in hilarious video as Raees completes three years, watch video

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:37 IST

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen on the big screen more than a year ago, is yet to announce his next project as an actor. He took a jibe at himself in a hilarious video shared on Instagram, as Raees completed three years of release.

In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen reciting a famous dialogue from Raees, “Koi bhi dhandha chhota ya bada nahi hota, aur dhandhe se bada koi dharma nahi hota. (No business is big or small, and there is no bigger religion than business.)” He is interrupted by someone in the background, who says, “Abbe, tu jaldi se picture chalu kar na! Dhandha-dhandha kar raha hai, kuch kar nahi raha! (Just start a film soon! You are talking about business, but not making any films!)”

“Need to take Raees advice myself...soon! Tks to whole team of Raees for making this beautiful film,” the star captioned his post. In no time, the post was flooded with comments from fans, many of whom requested him to “come back on the big screen soon”.

Shah Rukh, who is reeling from the back-to-back failures of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Aanand L Rai’s Zero, was recently asked during an interaction with fans on Twitter how he felt about delivering flops. “Bas aap dua mein yaad rakhna (Just remember me in your prayers),” was his response.

When Shah Rukh was asked about his plans for the new decade, he wrote, “I have reserved it for the best movies of my life...”

Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna. https://t.co/YRYfCjR67K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

I have reserved it for the best movies of my life... https://t.co/y4NYJiaJPQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has his hands full with his production ventures. He is currently producing Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Kahaani, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the eponymous role. The film will chronicle the journey of the insurance agent moonlighting as a contract killer from the 2012 hit.

Bob Biswas will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Shah Rukh is producing the film under his banner Red Chillies Productions.

