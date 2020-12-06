e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor lend support to farmers' protest: 'Their fears need to be allayed'

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor lend support to farmers’ protest: ‘Their fears need to be allayed’

Sonam Kapoor expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers by sharing an Instagram post, in which she called them ‘founders of human civilisation’. Priyanka Chopra said that their ‘fears need to be allayed’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 17:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actors Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor have come out in support of protesting farmers. Farmers across the country have been staging a massive protest against the government’s new agriculture laws, which they fear will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

“Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later,” Priyanka wrote on Twitter.

 

Sonam took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the ongoing farmers’ protest along with a quote by Daniel Webster, “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization.” Her hsuband, businessman Anand Ahuja, showed solidarity with the farmers by sharing a picture of a protesting farmer. However, he did not add any caption.

 
 

Many other celebrities have also backed the farmers. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh joined the protest at the Delhi border on Saturday and appealed to the government, saying, “We have only one request from the Centre... please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers. Things are twisted on Twitter but the truth is that farmers are protesting peacefully, nobody is talking about bloodshed here.”

“No farmers = Barren land ! Our land is a Blessed one , so should be OUR Farmers’ lives !!!! Requesting the government to understand their issues and favour them,” actor Gauahar Khan wrote on Twitter.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh had tweeted earlier this week, “If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan.” Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha had also supported the farmers’ protest.

Actor Chitrangda Singh had written on Twitter, “We need to keep them feeling protected...might sound selfish but for our own needs. They feed us and work tirelessly with their sweat and blood. #respectfarmers.” She had added a hashtag - ‘farmers are lifeline’ - along with the tweet.

