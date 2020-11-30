Priyanka Chopra shares a pic of her grand temptation, asks ‘what do I do with this?’

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a difficult question to answer this Sunday. Faced with a scrumptious spread of waffles, poached eggs and a generous serving of meat, the actor couldn’t decide what to do with it – to eat it all or not, was the question.

Sharing a goofy photo where Priyanka is seemingly playing peek-a-boo with her giant spread of food, she wrote, “What do I do with this!??” Dressed in a light brown corduroys coat with her hair tied up, Priyanka was seen all set for some serious brunch business in the photo.

One of the most followed celebs on social media, Priyanka often gives a glimpse of her life. Her feeds often feature husband Nick Jonas, her family, work and her dogs. The actor is stationed in London at present as she finishes her professional commitments.

Priyanka has a full slate in terms of work. She has been shooting for Keanu Reeves’ starrer Matrix 4, Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Her Netflix movie The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, is all set for release. Priyanka is also a part of a film based on Maa Anand Sheela.

She will be seen playing the villain in We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka had earlier written about the film while sharing its teaser, “I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids! Loved playing their nemesis.... who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Year’s Day. “

The 38-year-old Quantico star is also ready with her memoirs, Unfinished, and has been sharing teasers. “When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family,” she had recently reminisced.