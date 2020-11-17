Priyanka Chopra leads ‘positive change’ with British Fashion Council, David Beckham welcomes the new ambassador

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:46 IST

Adding another feather to her cap of success, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now the Ambassador for Positive Change at British Fashion Council whose Ambassadorial President is legendary footballer, David Beckham. Priyanka shared the news recently on her social media handle and was warmly welcomed to “the family” by David.

BFC shared in a statement, “The multi-faceted talent and global @unicef Goodwill Ambassador will join the BFC, supporting the organisation’s efforts to lead the charge on change, using fashion as a positive platform to inspire future generations (sic).”

It added, “The appointment will support the BFC to raise awareness and promote best practice within the fashion industry and to celebrate those that adhere to inclusive and ethical principles and act as a spokesperson for the importance of creative education (sic).”

Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee wrote, “I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year. We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me (sic).”

Quick to respond, David commented, “Welcome to the family @priyankachopra (sic)” and later added, “Welcome to the BFC family ♥️ @priyankachopra @britishfashioncouncil (sic).”

David Beckham’s comment on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post ( Instagram/priyankachopra )

Glad to be of service with her new role, Priyanka had gushed, “I am thrilled to join the British Fashion Council as its Ambassador for Positive Change. Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture, and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together. Through my role, I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry, while working to champion budding and iconic designers doing their part to make an indelible impact on people and our planet.”

