The idea should be to keep our spirits high: Arjun

bollywood

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:39 IST

For Arjun Kapoor, the biggest side effect of not being able to work is having “no human interactions.” He says: “You can only work so much through video conferencing/technology. Also, when you go to the sets and have a call time etc., there is a certain discipline. Not just me, all the actors are also like, ‘sets pe vaapas kab jaane ko milega?”

Nowadays, Arjun is “relaxing, watching films and working out.” “I don’t get to sleep enough as I don’t get tired enough. I even tried my hand at ‘quintessential baking’ but it didn’t work out well (laughs). On a serious note, I feel the idea should be to have certain amount of discipline and patience; and keep our spirits high. I hope we all come out as better human being.”

At the same time, Arjun is “extremely thankful” too. “It goes without saying that we’re the fortunate ones to have at least the financial stability when so many others are struggling every day. So, we shouldn’t complain about anything. As human beings, we’ve realized how fickle the life is, and that you must enjoy and experience finer, simpler things. Otherwise, we just work on rocket speed,” he says.

The actor is also “doing whatever he can” to lend a helping hand as he did recently along with his sister, Anshula — he went on a virtual date to raise funds for the families of 300 daily wage earners. “Besides whatever else I’ve done, I wanted to help more people, and am thrilled how people/fans responded to it,” he says.

Lastly, what’s the first thing he’ll do when things get back to ‘normal’? “I’m going to meet my friends and family. I’d like go back to the sets, and also experience a film in a theatre. That would be a special feeling.”

“I’ve been watching a lot of old films/shows such as Argo, The Social Network and even the old Dostana. I’m also reading a lot about some great, master film-makers and writers etc. Plus, I’m catching up on many master-classes through this app called Masterclass. I last enjoyed Aaron Sorkin’s (he wrote The Social Network, and The Newsroom) master-class and loved it.”

