e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Urmila Matondkar challenges Kangana Ranaut to share names of drug addicts in Bollywood: ‘I’ll be first to say thumbs up to you’

Urmila Matondkar challenges Kangana Ranaut to share names of drug addicts in Bollywood: ‘I’ll be first to say thumbs up to you’

Urmila Matondkar has asked Kangana Ranaut to come forward and name all the Bollywood celebrities who she claims have links to drug peddlers. She also questioned why the Queen actor has problems with everybody in the industry.

bollywood Updated: Sep 17, 2020 08:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Urmila Matondkar has asked Kangana Ranaut to reveal all that she knows about drug links in Bollywood.
Urmila Matondkar has asked Kangana Ranaut to reveal all that she knows about drug links in Bollywood.
         

Urmila Matondkar has asked Kangana Ranaut to share the names of all the Bollywood stars with links to drug abuse. The Rangeela actor has also questioned the timing of her numerous interviews and why she has “problems with everybody in the industry.”

Asking Kangana to reveal all she knows, Urmila said, “Where are the names? I would like Kangana to actually come forward and do us all a huge favour by giving out those name and call out those people. Let’s have it all out. I will be the first one to say thumbs up to you girl.”

Urmila was talking to India Today, and further said, “You have to decide do you want to constantly play the victim card non-stop say main toh victim hun, victim hun, victim hun.”

Questioning the timing of her explosive comments, including calling Urmila ‘a soft porn star’, Urmila said, “Everything that you have got today -- the name, the fame and the money -- is all thanks to Mumbai and the film industry. Why is it that you have not spoken about these things in the last so many years and are speaking about all this only in the last few months? The timing seems funny. Everything seems going a bit berserk.”

Also read: After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘soft porn star’ barb, celebs show support for Urmila Matondkar: ‘Class does not rave and rant’

Kangana had earlier claimed on Republic TV that “99% of Bollywoood stars consume drugs.” Urmila had recently slammed Kangana for talking ill of Mumbai and the entire film industry. Reacting to Urmila’s comments, Kangana told Times Now in an interview, “She isn’t known for acting for sure and is know for doing soft porn. If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket.”

Kangana is back in headlines after she slammed veteran actor-turned politician Jaya Bachchan for her recent speech in the Parliament. Without taking any names, Jaya had criticised those who earn their livelihood in the entertainment industry and yet spoil its image by calling it a ‘gutter’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
In Delhi riots charge sheet, police say WhatsApp used to mobilise protests
In Delhi riots charge sheet, police say WhatsApp used to mobilise protests
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid-19
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid-19
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In