Vicky Kaushal pens emotional note on Sardar Udham Singh: ‘With every scene, something inside me alters forever’

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 19:38 IST

Vicky Kaushal is all set to bring legendary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh alive on celluloid in a biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar. Sardar Udham Singh killed General Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of the Punjab who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. On the revolutionary’s 120th birth anniversary, Vicky took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note.

“Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don’t know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever. Sardar Udham Singh (26thDec1899-31stJuly1940),” he wrote.

In April this year, pictures of Vicky shooting for the Sardar Udham Singh biopic in Russia were leaked online. He was seen sporting a sleek hairstyle, with a scar on his right cheek.

Reportedly, the actor lost 13 kilos for the role. A source told Hindustan Times, “Yes,Vicky has lost about 13kgs in just three months for Udham Singh (his next film with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar). He has lost all the weight to play the younger portions of Singh. It wasn’t an easy task but he was clear about shedding the weight, in order to look convincing as a 20-something boy.”

Vicky earlier expressed his excitement about playing Sardar Udham Singh and said in a statement, “Since the time I started working as an actor in the industry, there was a wish list of the directors I wanted to work with. Shoojit sir was always on top of that list. So it is like a dream come true that he is finally directing me. And, what better story than Udham Singh!”

“Being a Punjabi, I have always heard about his stories, heard about his life as I was growing up and he has always come across as a mysterious character. The more mysterious a character, the more stimulating it becomes for an actor and for the director as well. I am so looking forward to becoming Udham Singh and translating Shoojit sir’s vision. I just feel that this is one person whose life story India should know and I am really excited for this journey to start,” he added.

