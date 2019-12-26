e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal pens emotional note on Sardar Udham Singh: ‘With every scene, something inside me alters forever’

Vicky Kaushal pens emotional note on Sardar Udham Singh: ‘With every scene, something inside me alters forever’

On Sardar Udham Singh’s 120th birth anniversary, Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt note and said that he is no longer the same person ever since he started shooting for the biopic.

bollywood Updated: Dec 26, 2019 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vicky Kaushal clicked while shooting for the Sardar Udham Singh biopic in St Petersburg.
Vicky Kaushal clicked while shooting for the Sardar Udham Singh biopic in St Petersburg.
         

Vicky Kaushal is all set to bring legendary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh alive on celluloid in a biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar. Sardar Udham Singh killed General Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of the Punjab who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. On the revolutionary’s 120th birth anniversary, Vicky took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note.

“Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don’t know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever. Sardar Udham Singh (26thDec1899-31stJuly1940),” he wrote.

 

In April this year, pictures of Vicky shooting for the Sardar Udham Singh biopic in Russia were leaked online. He was seen sporting a sleek hairstyle, with a scar on his right cheek.

Reportedly, the actor lost 13 kilos for the role. A source told Hindustan Times, “Yes,Vicky has lost about 13kgs in just three months for Udham Singh (his next film with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar). He has lost all the weight to play the younger portions of Singh. It wasn’t an easy task but he was clear about shedding the weight, in order to look convincing as a 20-something boy.”

Also read | Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh success: ‘I have just bought a house in Worli and I need to pay for it, so I am very happy’

Vicky earlier expressed his excitement about playing Sardar Udham Singh and said in a statement, “Since the time I started working as an actor in the industry, there was a wish list of the directors I wanted to work with. Shoojit sir was always on top of that list. So it is like a dream come true that he is finally directing me. And, what better story than Udham Singh!”

“Being a Punjabi, I have always heard about his stories, heard about his life as I was growing up and he has always come across as a mysterious character. The more mysterious a character, the more stimulating it becomes for an actor and for the director as well. I am so looking forward to becoming Udham Singh and translating Shoojit sir’s vision. I just feel that this is one person whose life story India should know and I am really excited for this journey to start,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
‘Not about Hindu-Muslim’: Minister skips homes of 2 men killed in UP violence
‘Not about Hindu-Muslim’: Minister skips homes of 2 men killed in UP violence
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news