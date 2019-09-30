Vicky Kaushal loses 13 kilos in three months for Udham Singh, will gain all of it for Takht

bollywood

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:02 IST

In the past few days, whenever Vicky Kaushal has stepped out in public, the paparazzi as well as fans have been taken by surprise due to his unusual leaner avatar. When we asked around about his lighter frame, we learnt that the actor has indeed lost a lot of weight -- 13 kilos to be specific -- within a short span of time.

“Yes,Vicky has lost about 13kgs in just three months for Udham Singh (his next film with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar). He has lost all the weight to play the younger portions of Singh. It wasn’t an easy task but he was clear about shedding the weight, in order to look convincing as a 20-something boy,” says an insider, adding that Sircar is “extremely impressed” with Vicky’s sheer commitment.

Vicky Kaushal’s look from Udham Singh.

Apparently, to achieve the desired results, Vicky -- who is quite a foodie -- was on strict diet control for close to three months. “At the end of the day, he is a Punjabi boy, who loves his food but he knew he had to control his urge. Plus, he worked out diligently with his trainer on a daily basis. There was no way he would have given up as he knew the importance of acquiring the lean look,” says the insider. In a couple of days, Vicky is set to leave for a 25 day schedule in Amritsar, Punjab.

What’s interesting to note is that Vicky needs to gain all the weight back, and maybe some more, for Takht, immediately after wrapping up Udham Singh. “In Takht, he plays emperor Aurangzeb so he has to look strong and buffed up. That’s going to be quite a challenge but he has no other option but to do it as both the films’ shooting schedules are close to one another,” says the insider. Takht goes on floors around February next year.

Vicky couldn’t be reached for a comment.

