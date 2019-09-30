e-paper
Vicky Kaushal loses 13 kilos in three months for Udham Singh, will gain all of it for Takht

Vicky Kaushal has lost 13 kilos in just three months to look leaner as a 20-something boy in the Udham Singh biopic.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:02 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal speaks after receives the award for best male actor in supporting role during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Mumbai, India.
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal speaks after receives the award for best male actor in supporting role during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Mumbai, India.(AP)
         

In the past few days, whenever Vicky Kaushal has stepped out in public, the paparazzi as well as fans have been taken by surprise due to his unusual leaner avatar. When we asked around about his lighter frame, we learnt that the actor has indeed lost a lot of weight -- 13 kilos to be specific -- within a short span of time.

“Yes,Vicky has lost about 13kgs in just three months for Udham Singh (his next film with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar). He has lost all the weight to play the younger portions of Singh. It wasn’t an easy task but he was clear about shedding the weight, in order to look convincing as a 20-something boy,” says an insider, adding that Sircar is “extremely impressed” with Vicky’s sheer commitment.

Vicky Kaushal’s look from Udham Singh.
Vicky Kaushal’s look from Udham Singh.

Apparently, to achieve the desired results, Vicky -- who is quite a foodie -- was on strict diet control for close to three months. “At the end of the day, he is a Punjabi boy, who loves his food but he knew he had to control his urge. Plus, he worked out diligently with his trainer on a daily basis. There was no way he would have given up as he knew the importance of acquiring the lean look,” says the insider. In a couple of days, Vicky is set to leave for a 25 day schedule in Amritsar, Punjab.

Also read: Bypass Road trailer: Neil Nitin Mukesh takes the wheelchair, delivers a gripping murder mystery. Watch

What’s interesting to note is that Vicky needs to gain all the weight back, and maybe some more, for Takht, immediately after wrapping up Udham Singh. “In Takht, he plays emperor Aurangzeb so he has to look strong and buffed up. That’s going to be quite a challenge but he has no other option but to do it as both the films’ shooting schedules are close to one another,” says the insider. Takht goes on floors around February next year.

Vicky couldn’t be reached for a comment.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 17:00 IST

