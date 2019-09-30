Bypass Road trailer: Neil Nitin Mukesh takes the wheelchair, delivers a gripping murder mystery. Watch

bollywood

Sep 30, 2019

The trailer of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s film Bypass Road is out and seems to be a promising murder mystery. Neil plays a wheelchair-bound paraplegic and has also written the story, screenplay and dialogue for the film.

Starring Adah Sharma as the female lead, the film also stars Rajit Kapur as Neil’s father and Gul Panag as his stepmother. Television actor Shama Sikander makes her return to the silver screen and plays the character of Sarah. The trailer revolves around Sarah’s murder, which is being passed off as a suicide. With the appearance of a masked man on the scene, it seems to offer quite a few nail-biting scenes and some gripping action sequences.

Directed by Neil’s brother Naman Nitin Mukesh, the film’s music has been composed by Sharib-Toshi, Rohan-Rohan, Raaj Ashoo and Mayur Jumani. It is set to hit screens on November 1 this year.

Neil and Naman, Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander at Bypass Road trailer launch.

Neil had unveiled the motion poster of the film last week. In the poster, Neil looks scared as a knife is placed close to his neck. “That moment when you are caught between life and death,” Neil captioned the video.

Talking about the film, he said, “The thriller genre is my forte. I started my film innings with Johnny Gaddaar. This has to be the best experience in my career till date. I always wonder why limited filmmakers make good thrillers.”

Neil was last seen in big budget multilingual Saaho. The film got negative reviews but managed to collect around Rs 50 crore for the Hindi version. The film starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles besides many others including Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Murali Sharma.

Sep 30, 2019