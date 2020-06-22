Vijay Deverakonda is unrecognisable as he debuts new look with long hair and goatee, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:55 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s new look with long hair and a goatee has gone viral after he shared some latest pictures on Father’s Day on instagram. It is still yet unknown if the new look is for his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film with Puri Jagannadh or he’s just trying something new as he quarantines at home.

In Puri’s film Fighter, Vijay plays a man with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said.

Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing a 2020 release. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi. Apparently, the script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr. NTR a few years. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.

Vijay also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna in the pipeline. The film, which will take off after the release of Fighter, will be produced by Dil Raju. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Vijay is all set to produce content for streaming platforms.

As per recent report by Telugu 360, Vijay has plans to bankroll a few digital shows for leading streaming platforms. He’s said to have already given his nod for a show which will be directed by KVR Mahendra, who launched Vijay’s brother Anand in Dorasaani.

Apparently, Vijay is mighty impressed with Mahendra’s script. The casting process will take a few months. If everything works out as planned, this show will be made for Aha, the new streaming platform from Geetha Arts.