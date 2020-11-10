Vikrant Massey: This Diwali is really special, I bought my dream home and will celebrate with my fiancée

bollywood

Diwali this year is, in Vikrant Massey’s own words, “really special”. With multiple projects releasing, and also ushering in the year with his fiancée Sheetal Thakur, the actor sounds happy and content.

“2020 has been a very significant year, both personally and professionally. Yes, I did formalise my relationship with Sheetal, and had many projects, too. God has been kind,” he says, adding, “This year has been very difficult on most of us if I can say so, and yet to be able to cater to audiences with four films, interact with them on a day to day scale, is something every actor aspires to do.”

And not just that, the 33-year-old also bought his dream house. “I’ll be performing the Laxmi puja for the first time there. I don’t think koi shikayat hai, jo upar waale ne cheez di hai, haath jod ke, naman karke swagat karta hoon. I just hope that people keep giving their love, respect and time to my films. I’m indebted to my audience, and whatever up there is looking after me,” adds the actor, who was seen in web films Ginny Weds Sunny, Cargo and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which all released during the lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic is for sure going to affect the festivities this time around. And Massey is someone who hasn’t burst crackers in the past two-three years.

However, he confesses, “Sheetal loves to, But I really think we have to be responsible and not contribute to pollution that is around at this point in time. I will be with my family, maybe invite few friends over, do the puja, that’s about it. A few video calls here and there. I don’t think there will be anything extravagant.”

It will also mark the first time in years that the actor will be able to celebrate the festival with his family. Recalling how this time of the year used to always be special for him, he calls it the most important one for everyone.

“It’s our New Year in the country. It ushers in positive changes. As a child, I remember it used to be huge, with all relatives, Then everyone got busy with their lives and work. I doubt if it’s going to be the huge affair as always. For me, mentally, Diwali has always been the beginning of things and somewhere down the line, I mentally reboot. It’ll be simple with family, keeping Covid in mind,” he ends.