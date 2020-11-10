e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vikrant Massey: This Diwali is really special, I bought my dream home and will celebrate with my fiancée

Vikrant Massey: This Diwali is really special, I bought my dream home and will celebrate with my fiancée

Actor Vikrant Massey says it will be after a long time that his entire family will come together for Diwali celebrations, adds that the year has been special for him on both the professional and personal front.

bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:05 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Vikrant Massey had three releases on the web, apart from the theatrical release Chhapaak this year.
Actor Vikrant Massey had three releases on the web, apart from the theatrical release Chhapaak this year.
         

Diwali this year is, in Vikrant Massey’s own words, “really special”. With multiple projects releasing, and also ushering in the year with his fiancée Sheetal Thakur, the actor sounds happy and content.

“2020 has been a very significant year, both personally and professionally. Yes, I did formalise my relationship with Sheetal, and had many projects, too. God has been kind,” he says, adding, “This year has been very difficult on most of us if I can say so, and yet to be able to cater to audiences with four films, interact with them on a day to day scale, is something every actor aspires to do.”

And not just that, the 33-year-old also bought his dream house. “I’ll be performing the Laxmi puja for the first time there. I don’t think koi shikayat hai, jo upar waale ne cheez di hai, haath jod ke, naman karke swagat karta hoon. I just hope that people keep giving their love, respect and time to my films. I’m indebted to my audience, and whatever up there is looking after me,” adds the actor, who was seen in web films Ginny Weds Sunny, Cargo and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which all released during the lockdown.

 

The Covid-19 pandemic is for sure going to affect the festivities this time around. And Massey is someone who hasn’t burst crackers in the past two-three years.

However, he confesses, “Sheetal loves to, But I really think we have to be responsible and not contribute to pollution that is around at this point in time. I will be with my family, maybe invite few friends over, do the puja, that’s about it. A few video calls here and there. I don’t think there will be anything extravagant.”

It will also mark the first time in years that the actor will be able to celebrate the festival with his family. Recalling how this time of the year used to always be special for him, he calls it the most important one for everyone.

“It’s our New Year in the country. It ushers in positive changes. As a child, I remember it used to be huge, with all relatives, Then everyone got busy with their lives and work. I doubt if it’s going to be the huge affair as always. For me, mentally, Diwali has always been the beginning of things and somewhere down the line, I mentally reboot. It’ll be simple with family, keeping Covid in mind,” he ends.

top news
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In