Book Box | Rediscovering the art of storytelling through oral tradition

14 ‘Books’ converge on the eighth floor of a business school. They come in from everywhere, on a Saturday, from Coimbatore and Delhi, from Bandra and Bandra Kurla Complex.

Each is an expert storyteller. Five of the fourteen are writers of bestselling books. Others include corporate head honchos, a casting director, an ethical hacker turned entrepreneur, and a theatre director, each brimming with awe-inspiring anecdotes.

Around them, sitting across tables and in armchairs, sprawled on carpets and against cushions, are groups of students.

Today's event is the Human Library, an experimental concept dating back to Denmark in 2000. That event featured over fifty 'human books' over four days, inspiring similar libraries worldwide, including here in Mumbai.

The purpose is to hear stories, spark safe dialogues, and ask tough questions. And that's exactly what unfolds. Students become enthusiastic 'borrowers,' engaging the 'books' in discussions.

