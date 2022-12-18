Home / Books / Forging our own path to lasting happiness

Forging our own path to lasting happiness

books
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Author Meera Gandhi in her latest book 3 Tips: The Essentials of Peace, Joy and Success gives readers tools to cultivate and live a joyful life.

The book, 3 Tips: The Essentials of Peace, Joy and Success by author Meera Gandhi, covers a wide gamut of themes including wellness, managing chaos, celebrating life.
The book, 3 Tips: The Essentials of Peace, Joy and Success by author Meera Gandhi, covers a wide gamut of themes including wellness, managing chaos, celebrating life.
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

Is happiness elusive to many? It’s a question one often ponders over. In her latest book 3 Tips: The Essentials of Peace, Joy and Success, author-philanthropist Meera Gandhi answers this pertinent question, attempting to give readers tools to cultivate and live a joyful life.

“Today’s world is a fast-paced one with unprecedented pressures. The things that calm and centre the human psyche: family, love, touch, kindness, empathy, concern etc are all sacrificed to work and getting ahead in a rat race to make money to survive,” shares Gandhi, who is also the Founder of The Giving Back Foundation.

The book covers a wide gamut of themes including wellness, managing chaos, celebrating life. Gandhi also talks about the value of pausing to think, being flexible, prioritising not attempting to accomplish things at others’ cost. Ask her if mental health, spirituality and wellness go hand in hand, and she says, “Yes, spirituality puts us back in touch with the universe and the pattern of life and this in turn makes us healthy.”

Cover of the book by author Meera Gandhi.
Cover of the book by author Meera Gandhi.

The book also features practical advice on navigating daily problems. “People want to know the best way to hold onto a relationship. I tell them it should be non-transactional. Second, give the other person what they need, and third, bring your best self every day and prepare to forgive and forget,” she says.

Talking about her favourite anecdote and a chapter one mustn’t miss, she shares: “I think the chapter on positivity and my mother taking us to church every Sunday on her Vespa scooter is cool! My advice for today’s generation is to slow down, spend more time in nature and play some team sport. Don’t worry about the small things. Alexander Graham Bell says, ‘Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work in hand. The sun’s rays do not burn until brought to a focus’,” she concludes.

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Naina Arora

    Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out