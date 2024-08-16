HT Picks; New Reads

Microhistories and a multiplicity of stories This week’s pick of interesting reads includes essays on identity in Northeast India, a tribute to a poet and author, and the writings of Viktor Frankl (HT Team)

316pp, Rs599; HarperCollins (Shedding light on the complex fabric of identity in Northeast India)

The ideas of who belongs and who does not, who is an insider and who is an outsider have sparked severe friction in Northeast India for decades now. From the frequent characterization of Bengal-origin Muslims in Assam as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to the ethnic battles between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals of Manipur, from the Naga and Mizo separatist insurgencies to the prejudice the tribal minorities face in the mainland – negotiating identity has always been a complex issue. In recent years, the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act have added to that complexity.

Amidst sweeping political and social changes in the Northeast and the rest of the country, have things changed for the ‘Northeasterner’? How do the tribals and the old settlers find a way to coexist in the region?

This anthology addresses these pressing questions by bringing together a variety of voices from different communities across the Northeast. Each essay offers a unique perspective, reflecting the distinctive micro-history of diverse groups and the multiplicity of stories within every state. Timely and perceptive, But I Am One of You sheds light on the complex fabric of identity in Northeast India.*

A festschrift for Keki N Daruwalla

192pp, ₹250; Sahitya Akademi (A tribute to poet and author Keki N Daruwalla)

A House of Words is an anthology of reflections, memoirs, and poetics by 30 writers in celebration of Keki N Daruwalla’s 87th birthday in 2024. Two new and categorical interviews in this volume focus on Daruwalla’s craft in poetry and fiction. With an introduction by Basudhara Roy, the volume’s contributors include Adil Jussawalla, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Kavita Ezekiel Mendonca, Malashri Lal, Menka Shivdasani, Namita Gokhale, Priya Sarukkai Chabria, Rukmini Bhaya Nair, Saleem Peeradina, Sukrita Paul Kumar and AJ Thomas, among others. A House of Words is a tribute to the man and his generosity of spirit.*

On how to lead a purposeful life

164pp, ₹799; Penguin (Writings by Auschwitz survivor Viktor Frankl on how to find meaning and fulfilment)

During his lifetime, world renowned psychiatrist and Auschwitz survivor Viktor Frankl had an unshakably optimistic outlook on life. He believed that regardless of circumstance, we can all find meaning and fulfilment in our lives, even in the face of great adversity.

But how much influence do we have on shaping our own lives? How do we seize opportunities and create a meaningful life? And in doing so, can we still respect the dignity of others and tolerate all views?

Published in English for the first time, Embracing Hope shows that by exercising our freedoms, we have a duty and responsibility to ourselves, to others and to the world around us. This collection of timeless lessons offers hope and consolation, admonition and warning, and reveals how to turn tragedy into triumph and lead a fulfilled, purposeful life.*

*All copy from book flap.