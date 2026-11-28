Swords in subterranean realms

This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a fantasy thriller inspired by Indian myth and folklore, a graphic novel on India’s justice system, and a study of the fates of two scientific visionaries (Sanjeev Kumar) more less

428pp, ₹ 499; HarperCollins (A gripping fantasy thriller)

In a battle that began thousands of years ago, the fate of our world depends on the one man who remembers what everyone else has forgotten.

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Beneath the mortal world lies Shoonyakara, the primordial void where the Rakshasa Lord Vairarakta is imprisoned. But the ancient seals are failing, and the first omens have begun to appear. The Ganga weeps. Kashi burns. The Brahmaputra bleeds. And the boundary between worlds has started to unravel.

As Vairarakta prepares to restore the age of the rakshasas, Adwait Krishna, a Mumbai-based writer haunted by hyper-realistic nightmares, discovers that these are not dreams but ancestral memories encoded within his DNA-fragments of a forgotten past awakening after millennia. Guided by a mysterious Ahivratin and a brilliant geneticist, he must descend into the subterranean realm of Patala to recover the legendary sword Nagadanta, humanity’s last hope-and the only weapon capable of defeating Vairarakta.

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{{^usCountry}} Steeped in Indian folklore and mythology, Rakshasa is a gripping fantasy thriller – a roller-coaster ride unlike any other – that demonstrates K Hari Kumar’s mastery of the genre.* {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Steeped in Indian folklore and mythology, Rakshasa is a gripping fantasy thriller – a roller-coaster ride unlike any other – that demonstrates K Hari Kumar’s mastery of the genre.* {{/usCountry}}

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Magic realism, memory and the condemned

224pp, Rs699; Penguin (A haunting portrait of India’s justice system)

In the gleaming metropolis of Pulse, life is built on dreams, cars, mutual funds, and washing machines. Just beyond it, in the run-down town of Rukawa, survival revolves around the Big Well — a vast, impenetrable prison that looms over the town and its people.

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Huma, a young lawyer from Pulse, defends prisoners on death row. Ghurbat, raised in Rukawa, has spent his life navigating poverty and moral compromise. Their paths meet inside the Well, where Ghurbat awaits execution.

As they confront the machinery of the death penalty and the stories we tell about those condemned by it, The Donkey Rider moves between the real and the imagined to ask how guilt is made and who gets to bear it.

Based on groundbreaking research by The Square Circle Clinic (formerly Project 39A) at the NALSAR University of Law, The Donkey Rider is a graphic novel brought to life through Rai’s artwork, blending magic realism and memory into a haunting portrait of India’s justice system, where the line between the condemned and those who condemn them is never quite clear.*

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The complex path to recognizing genius

278pp, ₹ 599; PanMacmillan (The starkly divergent fates of two scientific visionaries)

A Nobel and a Suicide explores the starkly divergent fates of two scientific visionaries, Robert Edwards and Subhas Mukherji. Weaving together intimate archival records, personal correspondence and interviews with surviving contemporaries, this account examines how geography, institutional backing, peer review and socio-cultural politics dictate who is celebrated as a genius and who is driven into obscurity.A profoundly human chronicle of scientific conviction, deep personal partnerships and the complex mechanisms that govern how discovery is remembered – or forgotten.*

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*All copy from book flap.