Mindfulness: Parting lessons

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 07:09 IST

BREAK UP WITH CARE!

Q My girlfriend was diagnosed with clinical depression two years ago and I’ve stood by her side throughout our two-and-a-half-year relationship. It is for reasons other than her mental health that I know we don’t have a future. Any dos and don’ts for me to break this news to her?

Ending a relationship under any circumstances is a difficult prospect, but when a mental illness is involved it can feel significantly harder. But staying in a relationship in which you see no future out of guilt or fear is not fair or healthy for either of you.

It is important to remember that you are not responsible for her mental health. If you are concerned the break-up will negatively affect her, intimate family, friends or those in her life that are aware of her situation and supportive.

Your concern shows that you are approaching this situation with sensitivity.

