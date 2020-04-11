e-paper
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: “Take your obstacles as a springboard, jump on them and go higher in life”

Personal Agenda with Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: “Take your obstacles as a springboard, jump on them and go higher in life”

The writer-turned-director talks about love, live, lockdown and everything in between

brunch Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:57 IST
Veenu Singh
Styling: Saachi Vijaywargia; Styling assistant: Neha Yadav; Make-up and hair: Neha Kamra
Styling: Saachi Vijaywargia; Styling assistant: Neha Yadav; Make-up and hair: Neha Kamra(Ravindu Patil)
         

Describe yourself in a hashtag: 

#Comical

And your alter ego in a hashtag.

#Bewitching

Tahira’s bio
  • Date of birth: January 21
  • Place of birth: Chandigarh
  • Sun sign: A cusp, but I prefer to be a Capricorn!
  • School/college: Yadavindra Public School, Mohali/Punjab University, Chandigarh
  • High point of your life: When I made my first short film, Toffee
  • Low point of your life:About four years ago, everything was fine in my life but I would still feel low. But I took to Nichiren Buddhism and that changed my life.

What’s the last thing you googled?

Recipe for maa ki dal!

And the last show you binge-watched...?

The Amazing Stories on Apple TV.

Tell us one positive thing about the current situation.

After the initial days of stress and panic, there’s now a sense of calm. Nature is healing itself, the flora and fauna is flourishing and the pollution level in every city has come down.

The biggest lesson you have picked up from life...?

To be never defeated, to take your obstacles as a springboard, jump on them and go higher in life.

Have you acquired a skill recently?

I learnt how to bake. While my cookies were a disaster (we use them to play hopscotch now), the cake turned out to be quite nice!

On my phone
  • First app I check in the morning: Twitter
  • Last thing I do on my phone before sleeping: I put it on silent, reduce the brightness and keep it upside down
  • On speed dial: My driver, my bhajiwala, electrician and plumber
  • Favourite Insta filter: Oslo
  • A YouTube video you’ve enjoyed watching: Nazma Aapi (Saloni Gaur)’s videos.They’re hilarious!

Are you a romantic or a realist?

The alter ego is full romance but the true self is realistic.

Define love.

Love is to give. To share.

What’s the craziest thing that your husband (actor Ayushmann Khurrana) has done for you?

He has played a dare devil many times during our college days and sneaked up inside my house.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

To give space.

Which dessert describes you best?

Chocolate ganache.

Name two books that have inspired you.

One by Richard Bach has really inspired me and so has The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak.

What advice would you give someone going through a crisis?

Stay strong, winter always turns into spring.

What would the title of your autobiography be?

And She Marched.

From HT Brunch, April 12, 2020

