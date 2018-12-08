Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 08, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Urvashi Rautela says she’d right swipe for Varun Dhawan on Tinder

Plus, the actress reveals that she looks for honesty and loyalty in men

brunch Updated: Dec 08, 2018 21:11 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Urvashi Rautela,Varun Dhawan,Tinder
Actress Urvashi Rautela says she would pick a blacks sari over a black dress any day! Make-up and hair: Harry Rajput; Outfit, Zara(Rahul Jhangiani)
All about Urvashi
  • Date of birth: February 25
  • Sun Sign: Pisces
  • Place of birth: Haridwar
  • Home town: Kotdwar
  • School/college: St. Joseph Convent School, Uttarakhand/ Hindu and Gargi College, Delhi University
  • First break: Singh Saab The Great (2013)
  • High point of your life: When I became the only Indian girl to win maximum number of pageants in the history of pageants
  • Low point of your life: When I lost my nanaji who used to pamper me a lot

If not an actress, what would you have been?
Probably an engineer or an astronaut or even a gymnast!

Who is the most romantic pair on screen in Bollywood, according to you?
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

What’s the craziest thing a fan has done for you?
A fan had written my name on his chest with blood once. That was not just crazy but scary too!

A black dress or a black sari, which one works best for you?
A black sari any day.

Five things that we’ll always find in your bag...?
My phone, stationery, a diary, lipstick, wallet and a perfume.

One thing you never leave home without...?
My wallet!

What’s your fitness mantra?
It’s a mix of dancing, martial arts and gymnastics.

The theme song of your life is...?
Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana!

Your strategy in a crisis is...?
I always stay positive and keep my emotions under control. That’s how you are able to think properly.

Who would you swipe right for on Tinder?
I would swipe right for Varun Dhawan, and he knows that!

The qualities you look for in a man are...?
Loyalty and honesty.

Urvashi’s favourites
  • Street food: Dahi wale gol gappe
  • Destinations: South of France and Paris
  • Songs: Despacito by Justin Bieber
  • Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
  • Film: Mother India (1957)

Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, December 9, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 21:08 IST

tags

more from brunch