Urvashi Rautela says she’d right swipe for Varun Dhawan on Tinder
Updated: Dec 08, 2018 21:11 IST
- Date of birth: February 25
- Sun Sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Haridwar
- Home town: Kotdwar
- School/college: St. Joseph Convent School, Uttarakhand/ Hindu and Gargi College, Delhi University
- First break: Singh Saab The Great (2013)
- High point of your life: When I became the only Indian girl to win maximum number of pageants in the history of pageants
- Low point of your life: When I lost my nanaji who used to pamper me a lot
If not an actress, what would you have been?
Probably an engineer or an astronaut or even a gymnast!
Who is the most romantic pair on screen in Bollywood, according to you?
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
What’s the craziest thing a fan has done for you?
A fan had written my name on his chest with blood once. That was not just crazy but scary too!
A black dress or a black sari, which one works best for you?
A black sari any day.
Five things that we’ll always find in your bag...?
My phone, stationery, a diary, lipstick, wallet and a perfume.
One thing you never leave home without...?
My wallet!
What’s your fitness mantra?
It’s a mix of dancing, martial arts and gymnastics.
The theme song of your life is...?
Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana!
Your strategy in a crisis is...?
I always stay positive and keep my emotions under control. That’s how you are able to think properly.
Who would you swipe right for on Tinder?
I would swipe right for Varun Dhawan, and he knows that!
The qualities you look for in a man are...?
Loyalty and honesty.
- Street food: Dahi wale gol gappe
- Destinations: South of France and Paris
- Songs: Despacito by Justin Bieber
- Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
- Film: Mother India (1957)
From HT Brunch, December 9, 2018
First Published: Dec 08, 2018 21:08 IST