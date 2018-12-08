Urvashi Rautela says she’d right swipe for Varun Dhawan on Tinder

All about Urvashi Date of birth: February 25

Sun Sign: Pisces

Place of birth: Haridwar

Home town: Kotdwar

School/college: St. Joseph Convent School, Uttarakhand/ Hindu and Gargi College, Delhi University

First break: Singh Saab The Great (2013)

High point of your life: When I became the only Indian girl to win maximum number of pageants in the history of pageants

Low point of your life: When I lost my nanaji who used to pamper me a lot

If not an actress, what would you have been?

Probably an engineer or an astronaut or even a gymnast!

Who is the most romantic pair on screen in Bollywood, according to you?

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

What’s the craziest thing a fan has done for you?

A fan had written my name on his chest with blood once. That was not just crazy but scary too!

A black dress or a black sari, which one works best for you?

A black sari any day.

Five things that we’ll always find in your bag...?

My phone, stationery, a diary, lipstick, wallet and a perfume.

One thing you never leave home without...?

My wallet!

What’s your fitness mantra?

It’s a mix of dancing, martial arts and gymnastics.

The theme song of your life is...?

Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana!

Your strategy in a crisis is...?

I always stay positive and keep my emotions under control. That’s how you are able to think properly.

Who would you swipe right for on Tinder?

I would swipe right for Varun Dhawan, and he knows that!

The qualities you look for in a man are...?

Loyalty and honesty.

Urvashi’s favourites Street food: Dahi wale gol gappe

Destinations: South of France and Paris

Songs: Despacito by Justin Bieber

Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Film: Mother India (1957)

