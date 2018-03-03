Womenruleokay

March 8 is International Women’s Day and to celebrate women power in all its glory, we decided to bring together ten women from professions as varied as a lawyer, supermodel, actor, entrepreneur, lifestyle blogger, a female Dastango to a transgender activist to tell us about women who they consider to be role models for them. And, that’s not all, we even asked them to name a male role model too. We believe in equality you see! Presenting the ten accomplished women.

Sairee Chahal looks up to her mother as her real role model. She wears a jacket from Vero Moda, dress from FableStreet and shoes from Gucci

Fouzia Dastango is inspired by her mother’s progressive thinking. She wears a kurta and gharara stitched by a tailor in Zakir Nagar, New Delhi

Naina Redhu is inspired by women who make things work, regardless of circumstances. She wears a dress, jacket and shoes from H&M, scarf from Pucci and earrings from Amrapali Jewels

Gurmehar Kaur looks up to her mother and grandmother for inspiration. She wears a kurta and skirt from Peeli Dori and heels from Koovs

Neha Dhupia has learnt a lot from Priyanka Chopra as well as Vidya Balan. She wears a T-shirt by Falguni & Shane Peacock, pantsuit by Ashish N Soni, hoops from Accessorize and shoes from Nike

Mishi Choudhary is inspired by Michelle Obama’s approach to life. She wears a top by Elie Tahari, skirt from Moulinette Soeurs and shoes from Mango

Sonalika Sahay looks up to Indra Nooyi for the way she balances her life. She wears a ruffled shirt and culottes from Forget Me Not, earrings from Forever 21 and heels from Steve Madden

Rudrani Chettri Chauhan is inspired by Oprah Winfrey’s resilience. She wears a jumpsuit from Mango, earrings from Sarojini Nagar market and shoes from Not Rated

Yasmin Kidwai learnt about work-life balance from her grandmother Tajdar Babbar. She wears an ikat djellaba, white kurta and Sufi pants from House of Qidwa, neckpiece designed by herself, watch from Omega and shoes from Gossip, Mumbai

Hanisha Singh looks up to her older sister Simrita for breezing through life’s toughest situations. She wears a dress from Balenciaga, jacket from Mango and heels by Stuart Weitzman

From HT Brunch, March 4, 2018

