Budget 2021: Infra push, extra income for coastal communities in poll-bound TN
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget saw an allocation for several new projects in four poll-bound states including Tamil Nadu. The budget focused on infrastructure push and livelihood creation amongst coastal communities in the southern state.
The budget has allotted ₹1.03 lakh crore for 3,500 km of national highway works across the state for which the construction will begin next year. This includes a Madurai-Kollam corridor and Chittoor-Thatchur corridor which connects Tamil Nadu’s districts with neighbouring states of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
The state also comes within the scope of work to improve connectivity on the western coast -- a 600 km section of Mumbai- Kanyakumari corridor in Kerala is included in the 1,100 km of national highway works in Kerala at an investment of ₹65,000 crore.
Also read | 4 poll-bound states get funds for developing road infrastructure
Funding will be provided to 118.9km Chennai Metro Railway Phase-II and also for two expressways.
The construction of the controversial Chennai-Salem corridor of 277 km expressway will start in 2021-22. The eight-lane expressway meant to cut travel time by three hours between Chennai and Salem has been opposed by farmers since its announcement in 2018 due to loss of lands and livelihood. But a Supreme Court judgement in December 2020 upheld the land acquisition notifications.
A 278km Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will also be initiated in the current financial year.
Coastal Tamil Nadu will benefit from a multi-purpose seaweed park proposed to be established to “promote seaweed cultivation” and “provide large scale employment and additional incomes”, the budget order read. “Seaweed farming is an emerging sector with potential to transform the lives of coastal communities,” Sitharaman said.
Coastal city of Chennai is also among the five major fishing harbours, announced across the country, to be developed as a hub of economic activity. “I am proposing substantial investments in the development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres,” said Sitharaman. The other harbours will be in Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Petuaghat. Inland fishing harbours and fish-landing centres along the banks of rivers and waterways will also be developed in these places.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Key announcements for MSME sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: One nation one ration, and other benefits for migrant workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India doubles healthcare spending, opens up insurance in "get well soon" budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces highest capex in highways, economic corridors in poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Infra push, extra income for coastal communities in poll-bound TN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi says India's 'self-reliant' budget brought in exceptional circumstances
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's budget for 2021-2022 and said that it has been introduced in exceptional circumstances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Relief for NRIs facing double taxation issue on retirement accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Govt gives 3,768 crores towards first digital census
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI allocated over ₹835 crore in Budget
- The CBI had received ₹802.19 crore initially in the last budget and it was increased to ₹835.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2020-21. The agency has been allocated ₹835.39 crore to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of ₹36 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100% visionless, Budget theme 'sell India', says TMC
- "India's first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!" TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said. "Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Key gains for petroleum sector include gas pipeline project in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on Covid-19 vaccines, tax relief for elderly mark Budget 2021: 10 points
- An estimated ₹2.23 lakh crore has been allocated for public health expenditure for the financial year 2021-2022. This is an increase of 137% against the expenditure outlined in the budget last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: A look at allocations made to major schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox