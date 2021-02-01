Budget 2021: 4 poll-bound states get funds for developing road infrastructurea

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced road infrastructure plan for four states - Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam - where elections are due this year as she presented the Union Budget 2021.

Giving the breakout of the highway projects in these states, Sitharaman said that Tamil Nadu will get ₹1.03 lakh crore for building of 3,500 km of roads, Kerala will get ₹65,000 crore for 1,500 km of roads and West Bengal will get ₹95,000 crore for 675 km road. Assam, meanwhile, will see 1,300 km roads being constructed at a cost of ₹3,400 crore.

"Over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of ₹3.3 lakh cr has already been awarded under ₹5.35 lakh cr Bharatmala project of which 3,800 kms have been constructed. By March 2022 we'd be awarding another 8,500 & complete an additional 11,000 kms of National Highway Corridor," she said in her budget speech.

In a first, Sitharaman is reading the Union Budget speech in Parliament from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document.

Presenting the Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman stood in the second row of the Treasury Benches.

As the finance minister was presenting the Union Budget, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party and Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party registered their protest inside the House on the three new farm legislations by holding placards demanding that the Centre take back the "black" laws.

The protesting members were standing in the aisles of the House.