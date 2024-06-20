Budget 2024 Live updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget meetings today

Live

Budget 2024 Live updates: Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to hold pre-budget consultations with industry chambers on June 20.

Budget 2024 Live updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is seen.

Budget 2024 Live updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the first pre-Budget consultations with leading economists ahead of Budget 2024-25 in New Delhi on June 19. The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the finance secretary, secretaries of the departments of economic affairs, revenue, financial services and corporate affairs and the chief economic adviser....Read More

As per news agency PTI, the Union Budget 2024-25 will most likely be presented in the second half of July. The finance minister is likely to hold pre-budget consultations with industry chambers on June 20.