Budget: NDA govt spells out 10 commandments for 2030

The NDA government spelt out its long-term vision on 10 key dimensions, “Vision for the Next Decade”:

1. Creation of next generation transport infrastructure, railways, seaports, airports, urban transport, gas and electric transmission and inland waterways.

2. Digital India to reach every sector of the economy, every corner of the country.

3. A pollution-free India where people will drive electric vehicles and renewable becoming a major source of energy.

4. Rural industrialisation using digital technologies to generate “massive employment”.

5. Cleaning all rivers.

6. Coastlines to boost blue economy, while efforts in the Sagarmala [a mega port project] programme will be scaled up.

7. A wider space programme so India becomes the launchpad of satellites for the world.

8. Making the country self-sufficient in food and also the key exporter to the world.

9. A “distress-free healthcare” and a functional and comprehensive wellness system for all.

10. Creation of Team India in which employees will work with the elected government, to make India a “Minimum Government Maximum Governance” nation.

