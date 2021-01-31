First part of Rajya Sabha’s Budget Session to end on Feb 13





The first part of the Budget Session of the Rajya Sabha will conclude two days earlier on February 15. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday with half a dozen ministers and 25 leaders of various parties in his residence.

Naidu made a fervent appeal to leaders of various parties and groups in the House to ensure its effective functioning during the ongoing Budget Session. The leaders assured Naidu that there will be full participation in all the debates and discussions in the House.

“It was decided that instead of the scheduled sitting on February 15 as the last of the first part of the Budget Session, the House will sit on the February 13 before adjourning to enable the Department Related Parliamentary Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various departments and ministries,” according to a press release issued after the all-party meeting.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday. Her speech is expected to begin at 11am in the Lok Sabha.

The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. The Rajya Sabha will function from 9am to 2pm and the Lok Sabha from 4pm to 9pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.