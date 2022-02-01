Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Union Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Updated tax returns can be filed in 2 years from end of assessment year, says Sitharaman

Union Budget 2022: Will finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman bring some tax relief this year? All eyes are on today's announcements, as the common man anticipates a revision of income tax slabs and a lowering of the pre-existing rates.
Union Budget 2022: The common man anticipates a relief in the income tax regime this year, all eyes are on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements. (Representative Image)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 12:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Union Budget 2022-23: It is unclear if finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will tinker with income tax rates but there is an expectation that the exemption limit of 2.5 lakh will be raised. The buoyancy in tax revenues, relatively contained spending and higher nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to have contained the fiscal deficit in the current fiscal to 6.3 per cent, below the projection of 6.8 per cent.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 01 Feb 2022 12:14 PM

    Tax rates for co-operative societies slashed to 15%: FM

  • Tue, 01 Feb 2022 12:10 PM

    Updated tax returns can be filed in 2 years from the end of the assessment year: FM

  • Tue, 01 Feb 2022 11:21 AM

    Budget 2022: What are the income tax-related expectations?

    According to financial experts, Budget 2022 can look into a reduction in tax rates for the new personal tax regime, increase in the standard deduction, and increase in deduction on housing loan interest.

  • Tue, 01 Feb 2022 10:43 AM

    Budget 2022: Amendments in tax law among priorities this year

    Amendments in the tax law to bring about sustainable growth, infrastructure investment, focus on R&D spending, nurturing incentives to the core sectors, including manufacturing and services, tapping the huge experience of running captive centers are some of the priority items on the agenda of the government.

  • Tue, 01 Feb 2022 10:37 AM

    Will finance minister revise income tax rates?

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman  (File Photo / PTI)

    Analysts say finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman must strike a fine balance between keeping up the momentum of the country's promising but fledgling economic recovery and tax collections. At the same time, she also has to look at bringing in measures to spur demand, create jobs and tackle inflation as the country deals with the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

