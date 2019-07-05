State government looking forward to lion’s share for Uttar Pradesh

As union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her first budget on Friday, hopes are high in Uttar Pradesh.

An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for west UP, an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for east UP and an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for Bundelkhand figure on the top of the list of demands that the state government has already made to the Centre.

A higher share in certain central schemes and more funds for development projects are some other demands made to the Centre to accelerate the pace of development and show concrete results before 2022 assembly elections.

“Yes, we have demanded an AIIMS for west UP as the state already has AIIMS at Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur. We need an additional IIM for east UP region. A demand for IIT for Bundelkhand has also been made as the region will need more engineers for projects to be set up in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. We have demanded more central funds for developments schemes, too,” said minister for finance Rajesh Agarwal.

Agarwal, who had made the demand at a meeting of state finance ministers that Sitharaman convened to hold pre-budget discussions in New Delhi on June 21, said he was hopeful of getting more from the Centre.

At this meeting, Agarwal reminded Sitharaman that UP had got the defence corridor project during her tenure as defence minister and so the state government’s expectations are high from the Centre this time.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents the state in the Lok Sabha. UP’s contribution to the NDA’s return to power has remained significantly high. Major opposition parties -- BSP, SP and Congress -- have begun preparations for the 2022 assembly elections in the state. All eyes will, therefore, be set on Sitharaman’s announcements on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh, which has 16 per cent of India’s population, has remained backward over the years. “Out of state’s 75 districts, 34 are situated in backward Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions. Both these regions have faced drought and floods year after year,” said Agarwal while justifying the demand for more fund allocation to the state.

An estimated investment of Rs 3,700 crore is likely to be made in different projects to be set up in the defence corridor and so more jobs would be created there, he said while justifying the demand for setting up of institutes like IIT in Bundelkhand. Besides demanding more central institutions Agarwal has also urged Sitharaman to consider launching a centrally-sponsored scheme to provide additional funds on 60:40 basis for drinking water scheme to be implemented in Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal regions of the state.

UP’s budget for 2019-2020 already provides for Rs 3,000 crore drinking water scheme and a demand for ₹ 1,800 crore central share has been made to the Centre. An additional demand of funds has been made for completion of projects being implemented under the World Bank-aided Nir Nirmal Scheme.

“The projects have to be completed by March 2020 or else the state government will have to bear the total financial burden. We need an additional allocation of Rs 1,783 crore to complete the projects in time,” he said.

