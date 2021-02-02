What union budget means for your money
Here is a graphic look at the tax you pay -
By hindustantimes.com
, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Budget 2021 did not make any changes to slab rates or major deductions, leaving the choice between old and new regime much the same as last year.
The old regime is beneficial for most types of profiles that we considered. The only exception is the retired senior citizen who is not claiming deductions such as the standard deduction, tax saving investment or house rent allowance.
The old regime is beneficial for most types of profiles that we considered.(Getty Images)
Indian market delivered the best post-budget rise in 24 years.(ANI)
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:13 AM IST
The BSE benchmark Sensex skyrocketed 2,315 points on Monday, propelled by gains in financial stocks, as market participants cheered a growth-oriented Union budget.
While the government did spend more than what the last budget allocated to this heads, it has decided against continuing its distress relief push in the next fiscal year as things return to normal.(HT Photo)
Allocation for National Social Assistance Programme, which was increased to
₹42,617 crore in 2020-21 (RE) from the 2020-21 BE allocation of ₹9,197 crore has been brought down to ₹9,200 crore in the 2021-22 BE numbers.
The other potential game changer in the infra sector is the focus on asset monetisation.(HT Photo)
This year’s budget has announced the creation of a Development Finance Institution (DFI), an idea India tried in the pre-reforms era before giving up. What is new is the unprecedented expansion in scope for private sector activity in infrastructure this budget proposes.
Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Monday that she expects the fiscal deficit to come down to 4.5% by 2025-26.(Bloomberg)
Not only has the fiscal deficit reached an all-time high of 9.5% of GDP in 2020-21,as per the Revised Estimates (RE) given in the 2021-22 budget, it is not expected to come down anytime soon.
The central government has pinned its hopes from public and private capital spending, and further enhancing ease of doing business.(HT Photo)
Fiscal deficit as a share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has gone up from the 2020-21 Budget Estimate (BE) of 3.5% to a massive 9.5% according to the Revised Estimate (RE) numbers.
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament.(Reuters)
By hindustantimes.com
, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman's budget sought to get India back on the road to recovery after the Covid-19 challenge.
Insurance penetration in India is currently at 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the world average of 6.31%.(Getty Images)
Livemint
, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Proposal likely to help local private insurers grow fast and expand presence in India.
The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
Livemint
, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:37 AM IST
Announcing the budget for fiscal 2022, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to amend the LIC Act and bring the rules for LIC under the Companies Act to ensure that the insurer does not face regulatory hurdles in launching its IPO.
To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark
₹1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital modes of payment,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.(Mint)
Livemint
, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:26 AM IST
UPI transactions have increased continuously, clocking 2.3 bn transactions in January, up from 2.23 bn in December 2020.
A finance ministry official said that apart from funding new projects, such an institution could also help revive stalled projects worth at least
₹10 lakh crore.(PTI)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:16 AM IST
“The proposed DFI will have a lending portfolio of at least
₹5 lakh crore in three years’ time,” Sitharaman said, announcing that the government had allocated a sum of ₹20,000 crore to capitalise this institution.
“To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of
₹2,217 crores for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population in this budget,” Sitharaman said.(PTI)
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:10 AM IST
The clean air programme is planned for 42 cities with each having a population of more than a million people. This fund is not part of the allocation to the environment ministry.
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:05 AM IST
“The decriminalising of the procedural and technical compoundable offences under the Companies Act, 2013, is now complete. I now propose to next take up decriminalization of the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.
The growth in non-food credit remained flat, around 5.1-6.7%, between March 2020 and January 2021. Indian banks have had to spend much time recovering bad loans.(Reuters)
By Shayan Ghosh
, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:58 AM IST
A bad bank would take over stressed assets, pave the way for cleaner balance sheets and recoveries.
