IFFCO introduces India’s first Nanotechnology based products for on-field trials

business

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:36 IST

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), world’s largest fertiliser cooperative, on Sunday announced introduced its ‘Nano-technology’ based product range -- Nano Nitrogen, Nano Zinc, Nano Copper -- for on-field trials at an event in Gujarat’s Kalol.

These products have been researched and developed at the IFFCO Nano Biotechnology Research Centre (NBRC), an advanced research and development centre based at Kalol Unit. These nanostructured formulations effectively deliver nutrients to the plants. The products are meant to improve soil health, reduce emission greenhouse gases and also ensure upto 15-30% increase in crop production and reduce the requirement of conventional chemical fertilizer by 50%.

Dr. U.S Awasthi, MD, IFFCO said that in the first phase of the launch these products will be tested on farms under controlled conditions with support from ICAR/KVK.

“The first is IFFCO NANO NITROGEN, which is developed as an alternative to Urea. If used properly, this product has the potential to cut the requirement of Urea by 50%. The second is IFFCO NANO ZINC, which is developed as an alternative to the currently used Zinc fertilisers. Only 10 gm of this product would be sufficient for a hectare of land and would bring the requirement of NPK fertilizer down by 50%, he said.

He further added that the third product is IFFCO NANO COPPER, which provides both nutrition and protection to the plant. It boosts the plants immunity against harmful pathogens and helps increase the activity of plant growth hormone and improves overall plant growth and development.

Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers praised IFFCo for their effort to develop ‘Nano-technology’ based products. “ This step will certainly complement to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doubling the farmer’s income by 2022,” he said while speaking at the event.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State, Agriculture, and Farmers welfare and Panchayati Raj, Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, Gujarat attended the event where the nano products were launched.

Jayesh Radadiya, Minister of Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs, Cottage Industries, Printing & Stationary, Govt. of Gujarat, BS Nakai, Chairman, IFFCO, Dileep Sanghani and other dignitaries were also present at the launch.