e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt

‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had unveiled a demand stimulus package last month, offering incentives to consumers to spend more ahead of the festive season in an attempt to stir the economy out of stupor.

business Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 18:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
People walk past an under construction building in Mumbai.
People walk past an under construction building in Mumbai.(Representative Photo/AP)
         

The government said on Tuesday that India’s growth story is intact despite the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The announcement was made by Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), which comes under the finance ministry.

“India continues to see uptick in economy for past few months since the unlock. We are expecting further improvement in economy in months to come,” DEA Secretary Tarun Bajaj said, as reported by news agency PTI.

He also said that elevated food prices is a temporary phenomenon. “We have taken measures to cool down prices,” said Bajaj.

He also said that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce next set of stimulus soon. The finance ministry is looking at request and comments from industry on package, added Bajaj.

Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had on Sunday hinted that the government is working on another stimulus package but refrained from giving a timeframe.

“We keep monitoring the situation on the ground to assess which sector of the economy or segment of the population needs what kind of help at which time and respond accordingly. We keep taking suggestions from industry bodies, trade associations, various ministries and after going through their suggestions and requirements of the economy, we come out with timely measures,” Pandey told news agency ANI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last month said that the economy is likely to contract by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. GDP contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal, as per the estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had unveiled a fresh demand stimulus package last month, offering incentives to consumers to spend more ahead of the festive season in an attempt to stir the economy out of stupor.

tags
top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
US election live: Anxious Americans vote with faces masked
US election live: Anxious Americans vote with faces masked
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In