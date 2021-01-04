Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jan 04, 2021

business

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:08 IST

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 50070) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 50060). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 50028.57) by 0.08%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 50070 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 1.19%. The global spot price is $1921.3.

Gold and other precious metals on Jan 04, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1921.3 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 1.19%. This price level is 2.77% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1868.0). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 2.43% to $27.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 2.28% to $1099.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50794 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 507.94. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50070 .

MCX Gold on Jan 04, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 2% or Rs. 1388.3 per kg to the price level of Rs. 69415 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50070) increased by Rs. 507.94 from yesterday (Rs. 50060), along with global spot prices growth of $22.0 to $1921.3 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of Rs. 507.94 and value of Rs. 50794 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Jan 04, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to Rs. 72.0 as compared to previous close of Rs. 73.0. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.