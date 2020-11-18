e-paper
Spot gold price rises marginally to Rs 50,950 from Rs 50,940

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:28 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 18, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 18, 2020(Reuters)
         

The spot gold price today (Rs 50,950) is higher than this week's average of Rs 50,882.8 by 0.13%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs 50,940.

The spot gold price in India(Rs 50,950) increased by 0.02%, despite of no change in the global gold price($1,880).

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 18, 2020

In global markets, gold prices remained stable today after a uptick in the previous session. Gold was priced at $1,880 per Troy ounce. This price level is 0.91% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1,897.1). Among other precious metals, silver prices has remained stable today. Silver was priced at $24 per Troy ounce.

The precious metal platinum prices remained stable at $933.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 50,556 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of zero rupees Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 50,950. 

MCX Gold on Nov 18, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs 50,858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs 62,743 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs 50,950) increased by zero rupees from yesterday (Rs 50,940), whereas global spot prices was steady at $1880 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs 50,556.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 18, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

