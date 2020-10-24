e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Mumbai: Real estate developers offer schemes to woo buyers during festival season

Mumbai: Real estate developers offer schemes to woo buyers during festival season

For years, Dussehra and Diwali have been the favourite and auspicious occasions for homebuyers to book their apartments. Realty experts said the festive season will offer an excellent opportunity to drive the sales volume

business Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:26 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The situation for the sector has improved with the sale of 7,635 housing units in July to September period compared to 2,687 in the first quarter.
The situation for the sector has improved with the sale of 7,635 housing units in July to September period compared to 2,687 in the first quarter.(Representational Photo)
         

Real estate developers are offering discounts, gifts, assured rentals and flexible payment plans to woo homebuyers in Mumbai this festive season even as the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the sector hard.

Tata Housing has announced ‘Wow is Now’ scheme, which enables customers to pay only a 3.99% interest rate for one year. The rest of the interest is to be paid by Tata Housing. In addition, customers have been offered gift vouchers ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 8 lakh depending on the type of properties booked.

The Wadhwa Group has come up with the ‘Postpaid Homes Plus’ scheme which allows a buyer to pay 10%, move in with the builder paying EMIs for the first year.

The Runwal Group has come up with a bouquet of offers for its projects in Kanjurmarg and Mulund. The offers include zero GST, zero stamp duty, zero floor rise charges, and easy payment plans.

Also Read: Tata Realty and Infrastructure announces new home loan scheme

Navin Makhija, managing director, Wadhwa Group, said the schemes have been tailor-made to give respite to the customers. “The residential segment looks very promising in the current scenario of Covid-19 as many people including the younger generation are now looking to own a house rather than be dependent on rental accommodation. This festive season, we are providing an array of offers... which solve the customer’s current liquidity woes of paying everything upfront,” said Makhija.

Amit Parsuramka, senior vice president, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited, said these schemes were introduced to boost the demand among the homebuyers. “The schemes will certainly provide financial relief to homebuyers and make owning a home more attractive for first-time buyers as well as investors.”

Spenta Corporation is offering a two-year zero pre-EMI offer and booking at 5% of the amount for its newly launched tower at Chembur.

For years, Dussehra and Diwali have been the favourite and auspicious occasions for homebuyers to book their apartments. Realty experts said the festive season will offer an excellent opportunity to drive the sales volume.

Shveta Jain, managing director, Residential Services, Savills India, a real estate consultancy firm, said various incentives will accelerate the buying decision. “We expect a positive response from the end-users, especially from the first-time buyers due to the discounts and schemes being offered by the developers,” said Jain.

Abhinav Sharma, head of research, CBRE India, said attractive mortgage rates and stamp duty cuts will attract homebuyers and are expected to contribute to a strong recovery in the last quarter of 2020 and initial quarters of 2021.

The situation for the sector has improved with the sale of 7,635 housing units in July to September period compared to 2,687 in the first quarter. Between January to March, 15,959 housing units were sold, according to Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm.

tags
top news
‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
Phase-3 of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to begin in the next few days
Phase-3 of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to begin in the next few days
Missing businessman withdraws Rs 5000 from ATM, wipes phone details: Police
Missing businessman withdraws Rs 5000 from ATM, wipes phone details: Police
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
‘IPL has taught me even the best of the bests have doubts’
‘IPL has taught me even the best of the bests have doubts’
‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
‘Will raise tricolour when...’: Ex-J&K CM Mufti’s fresh attack on Centre
‘Will raise tricolour when...’: Ex-J&K CM Mufti’s fresh attack on Centre
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In