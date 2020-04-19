e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / No plans to scale down Coal India’s FY21 production target amid subdued demand

No plans to scale down Coal India’s FY21 production target amid subdued demand

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had recently asked states not to import coal and instead take supply from state-owned CIL, which has the fossil fuel in abundance.

business Updated: Apr 19, 2020 13:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Coal being loaded in train wagons at Barora area near Baghmara in Dhanbad.
Coal being loaded in train wagons at Barora area near Baghmara in Dhanbad.(Bijay/HT File Photo )
         

The government has no plans to scale down Coal India’s output target of 710 million tonnes (MT) for the ongoing fiscal even though the country has more than enough stock of the dry fuel amid subdued power demand due to the coronavirus lockdown, an official said. “There are no plans to revise downwards the output target of Coal India (CIL) for the ongoing fiscal. Coal India has been given the target to produce 710 MT of coal,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

CIL’s pithead stock was at 74 MT as on March 31, the highest ever, he added.

In spite of abundance of fuel stock and subdued demand by the power sector, the company will keep producing coal as the government feels the electricity demand will pick up in the days ahead with the onset of summer.

Moreover, during monsoons there is less production of coal, so this is the time when the maximum production can happen, the official explained.

Another source said since there is not much coal demand from the power sector -- as it already has fuel stock of 28 days -- CIL is planning to divert the fuel supply to the other sectors like cement and sponge iron.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had recently asked states not to import coal and instead take supply from state-owned CIL, which has the fossil fuel in abundance.

In a bid to spur coal demand hit by the ongoing lockdown, the government had recently announced a slew of measures like increased dry fuel supply for linkage consumers.

Joshi had also announced several relief measures for CIL consumers, including the power sector, in the wake of the situation arising from the pandemic.

The coal ministry also announced that no performance incentive shall be levied on power consumers if CIL supplies more than the upper limit of Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA).

About 80 per cent of India’s domestic coal production comes from CIL.

The company closed fiscal 2019-20 with coal production of 602.14 MT, against the target of 660 MT.

tags
top news
Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal
Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 LIVE: Russia reports 6,060 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Covid-19 LIVE: Russia reports 6,060 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘False and baseless’: Centre rubbishes reports of 20% cut in central govt pensions
‘False and baseless’: Centre rubbishes reports of 20% cut in central govt pensions
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news