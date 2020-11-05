e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / WhatsApp introduces ‘disappearing messages’ feature

WhatsApp introduces ‘disappearing messages’ feature

The Facebook-owned company said the goal is “to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn’t have to stick around forever”.

business Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 16:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Earlier this week, WhatsApp had said it has redesigned the storage management tool
Earlier this week, WhatsApp had said it has redesigned the storage management tool (Alamy Stock Photo/File Photo )
         

WhatsApp on Thursday said it is introducing ‘disappearing messages’ feature on its platform that will allow new messages sent to a chat to disappear after seven days.

The feature will be rolled out to all users this month.

The Facebook-owned company said the goal is “to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn’t have to stick around forever”.

“That’s why we’re excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp. When the ‘disappearing messages’ feature is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private,” it said in a statement.

In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, administrators will have the control.

“We’re starting with seven days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t,” it explained.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp had said it has redesigned the storage management tool to make it more useful for people to easily identify, review and bulk delete content that may be filling their phone.

The new storage management tool is being rolled out to users worldwide this week and is available under the ‘Settings’ option.

tags
top news
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
Development focus in Assembly polls: PM Modi in letter to people of Bihar
Development focus in Assembly polls: PM Modi in letter to people of Bihar
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
‘Urge you to overthrow Trinamool, let BJP build sonar Bangla’: Amit Shah
‘Urge you to overthrow Trinamool, let BJP build sonar Bangla’: Amit Shah
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In