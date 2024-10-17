80% of software engineers may lose their jobs unless they upskill for AI: Report

A staggering 80% of engineering professionals will be at risk of losing their jobs by 2027 if they don't adapt by upskilling when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, according to a study by management consultant firm Gartner. The rise of AI created two groups of people. One who were afraid that it could take away their jobs, and the other who believed knowing how to use it would be an essential skill for the future.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Also Read: Dell launches new XPS 13 laptop with neural processing unit for AI applications: Check features, price, availability

One of the primary reasons for this is explained in a popular quote seen on LinkedIn during the time when AI tools initially became popular, fueled by the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022, according to a Business Insider report. “AI won’t replace your job but someone using AI tools would.”

ChatGPT's launch was a revolution since it could write, code, compose music and whatnot, and didn't require any advanced skills to operate, with its highly user-friendly interface.

However, this created two groups of people. One who were afraid that it could take away their jobs, and the other who believed knowing how to use it would be an essential skill for the future.

Also Read: Hyundai’s record IPO is struggling to attract investors. Here's why

This is especially a concern for engineers who mostly rely on traditional skills and methods, making upskilling, especially when it comes to AI, essential for survival as well as growth in the job market.

Upskilling can take many forms, including online courses, workshops, and certifications focused on AI and machine learning, accordin to the Business Insider report, which added that many educational institutions as well as online platforms are responding to the demands of the industry by offering specialised programmes.

Its not even just the ability to use AI tools that's most important. Other soft skills including critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and adaptability are also crucial.

Also Read: Bitcoin eyes record highs as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump say yes to crypto