Accenture LearnVantage, at AI Summit, showcases building ai capability beyond the hype

Accenture LearnVantage, Accenture's learning and skilling business, participated in the India AI Impact Summit that took place at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi this week to demonstrate how enterprises and institutions can build AIready talent at scale - responsibly, inclusively, and with measurable outcomes. Delegates at AI-Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

At the summit, LearnVantage showcased how learning must evolve - from episodic training to continuous, AI-enabled learning; from degree-centric education to skills-led talent creation; from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide workforce transformation.

The LearnVantage booth highlighted how learning must be embedded in the flow of work, enabling people and AI to learn and evolve together. This shift is critical as AI reshapes roles, workflows, and decision-making across industries.

Building AIReady talent; from early curiosity to mastery LearnVantage showcased a full talent pipeline, starting early and scaling through careers, it said.

One example highlighted at the booth is the National AI Olympiad, a national-scale initiative designed to benchmark AI readiness across school students, college learners, and early professionals; build early awareness of AI concepts and responsible AI use; identify and nurture future AI talent through structured pathways.

A core message at the booth was that AI reinvention is fundamentally a talent challenge.

LearnVantage showcased how organisations can redesign work around skills rather than static job roles, prepare leaders and managers to govern and scale AI responsibly, move from AI pilots to measurable business impact

LearnVantage also demonstrated how schools, colleges, and universities must evolve to remain relevant in an AI-driven economy. The focus was on aligning curriculum with real-world industry needs, enabling faculty and institutions with AIled learning models, creating employability-focused pathways, not just credentials.

At the LearnVantage Experience Zone, visitors explored AI readiness and skills academies for enterprises, leadership and management capability programmes for AI-driven organisations among other interesting things.

Accenture LearnVantage also contributed to the summit's knowledge agenda through two panel discussions that examined how generative AI is structurally redesigning work, skills, and leadership, and why organisations must rethink talent strategy, not just adopt new tools to succeed at scale.

One discussion focused on how educational institutions must evolve from traditional education models to skills-led talent creation systems, aligned with the future of work.