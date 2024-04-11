 ADB raises India's GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7% - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

ADB raises India's GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7%

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The ADB said that strong investment drove GDP growth in the 2022-23 fiscal as consumption was muted.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) raised India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7 per cent from 6.7 per cent earlier. It said that  the robust growth will be driven by public and private sector investment demand and gradual improvement in consumer demand. The 2024-25 growth estimate is lower than 7.6 per cent projected for the 2022-23 fiscal. 

A worker walks past inside the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila.
A worker walks past inside the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila.

Read more: Elon Musk confirms India visit, says looking forward to meeting PM Modi

The ADB said that strong investment drove GDP growth in the 2022-23 fiscal as consumption was muted. In December last year, ADB had projected the Indian economy to expand 6.7 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

What ADB said on India's growth?

Read more: Stock market holiday: Is BSE, NSE closed today on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr?

Growth will be robust despite moderating in FY2024 and FY2025, ADP said, adding, “The economy grew robustly in fiscal 2023 with strong momentum in manufacturing and services. It will continue to grow rapidly over the forecast horizon. Growth will be driven primarily by robust investment demand and improving consumption demand. Inflation will continue its downward trend in tandem with global trends.”

What ADB said on exports and monetary policy?

Read more: Goldman Sachs boosts China's growth outlook on manufacturing

The ADB said exports are likely to be relatively muted this fiscal owing to growth in major advanced economies slowing down. This will improve in FY2025, it said, adding, “Monetary policy is expected to remain supportive of growth as inflation abates, while fiscal policy aims for consolidation but retains support for capital investment. On balance, growth is forecast to slow to seven per cent in FY2024 but improve to 7.2 per cent in FY2025.”

What is RBI's growth forecast?

The ADB's growth forecast for FY25 is in line with the projections made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which said that GDP growth in the current fiscal is projected at seven per cent.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On